Death toll in Taliye landslide rises to 85 as woman succumbs to injuries

The death toll in the Taliye village landslide incident in Raigad district has gone up to 85 after a woman undergoing treatment at a hospital here succumbed to her injuries on Thursday evening.

The deceased has been identified as Sangeeta Kondalkar, who was rescued by the villagers after the accident. After sustaining major injuries, she was undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai, officials said.

Kondalkar’s body was sent back to her village and handed over to her relatives on Friday.

On July 22, Kondalkarwadi in Taliye village was completely buried under the debris of a hillock that came sliding down due to heavy rain.

While rescue teams managed to recover 53 bodies, 31 people were feared buried under the debris. The persons whose bodies could not be recovered were declared dead after a three-day search operation.

Meanwhile, the process for rehabilitation of the affected persons has been expedited and a total of 24 temporary containers have been provided at the village.

Currently, work on temporary rehabilitation is underway on two acres of land. A proposal for acquisition of land for permanent rehabilitation will be submitted to the state government soon, officials said.

Besides, MHADA (Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority) has also prepared two models of pre-fabricated style houses, which they will be constructing for the flood victims.