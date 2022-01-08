Death threats: BJP’s Shelar writes to Maharashtra Home Minister, party seeks probe

BJP MLA Ashish Shelar on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil complaining against the death threats he has been receiving from an unknown caller over the past two days.

In the letter, Shelar wrote, “Some unknown person has been issuing threats to kill me and my entire family. He has been hurling abuses,” adding that the stranger was repeatedly calling them even during odd hours. The BJP leader also shared two telephone numbers from which the calls were made. Shelar had written to the Mumbai Police Commissioner in this regard on Friday.

Describing the development as a cause of concern, BJP leaders in the state have sought a probe into the matter. Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Devendra Fadnavis said, “When a sitting MLA receives such abusive calls threatening to cause harm to him and his family it is indeed a very serious matter. The Home Ministry must look into it and book the culprits.”

Speaking on the possible motive behind such calls, he said, “All this will become clear in the investigation. But Shelar has been at the forefront in exposing the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government’s corruption. He has especially been vocal on the corruption in the Shiv Sena-ruled BMC and its mega projects.”

BJP insiders were quick to point out that this was not the first time Shelar has received such threats. In 2020, the police had tracked down a caller from Mumbra who had issued him threats.