Death penalty sought for man convicted in minor girl rape case

Submitting that the accused has shown “exceptional brutality and depravity”, the prosecution on Tuesday sought the death penalty for Ayyaz Mohammed Ali Ansari, who was last month convicted by the sessions court for raping a minor girl in the city.

In April 2017, Ansari (38) was convicted for raping a 13-year old girl in the city. Last month, he was again convicted for raping a minor.

On Tuesday, Special Judge M A Baraliya of the POCSO court began hearing arguments on sentencing Ansari. The prosecution has filed an application under section 376 (E) of the Criminal Law Amendment-2013, which provides for the death penalty or life imprisonment till death to an offender previously convicted for rape. Last month, the court had allowed the plea and the charge was added against Ansari.

Under the fresh charge, the prosecution, led by Special Public Prosecutor Geeta Sharma, examined the investigating officer, who identified Ansari as the person who was arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment in April 2017 for the rape of the 13-year-old. The registrar of the sessions court was also examined to verify Ansari’s identity. “The accused has been convicted in four cases of sexual abuse of minors. The manner in which he committed the offences shows his perverted attitude and total disregard for women and minors,” Sharma told the court.

Advocate Anil Jadhav, representing Ansari, submitted that the convict has been falsely implicated by the police in many cases. He relied on Ansari being acquitted one case and said that the offences were registered against him while he was in custody and hence, Section 376 (E) did not apply on him. The arguments will continue on Wednesday.

