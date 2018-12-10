Death of labourer: Court acquits contractor after prosecution fails to examine witnesses

OVER NINE years after a labourer fell off a building due to lack of safety measures, the contractor was acquitted by a metropolitan magistrate’s court of negligence as the police failed to present crucial witnesses.

Advertising

In 2009, a hostel for working women was being constructed at Siddharth Colony in Chembur. On March 31 that year, a labourer, Vijay Kumar, died after slipping from the building. The police had arrested the contractor, Vasu Aarya, and booked him under Section 304-A (death due to negligence), claiming the death occurred because the accused had not provided any safety measures. The police claimed the contractor didn’t even provide helmets and the labourer sustained injuries to his leg and neck.

While the statements of other labourers were recorded as witnesses along with other evidence, during trial, none of them were brought before the court. “The record shows that the first informant was not made available by the prosecution and the other witnesses are also not traced out by the prosecution, therefore, exact position on the spot has not come on record, particularly none of the labourers were examined,” the court observed, while acquitting the contractor for lack of evidence.

The prosecution examined only two witnesses during trial: a man present during the spot panchnama of the construction site, and the investigating officer, who submitted that sufficient safety measures were not provided to the labourers.