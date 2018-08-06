Death of homeless woman in hospital: Ambernath NGO alleges negligence; asks police to file case

Homeless woman dies in hospital due to negligence. (Representational Image) Homeless woman dies in hospital due to negligence. (Representational Image)

An Ambernath-based NGO has levelled charges of negligence against the Central Hospital in Ulhasnagar after a homeless person admitted by it allegedly died under mysterious circumstances. The NGO has appealed to police to file a medico-legal case in the matter.

Gita Jangiani (50) had been admitted to the hospital on June 11 by members of the NGO Ambernath Citizens’ Forum. “We run a helpline for homeless people and on that helpline we had got a call about her. When we reached the spot, she had been vomiting. We took her to the hospital and admitted her,” said Satyajit Burman, a member of the forum.

According to him, her condition improved after a few days. “She was sitting up and talking to us. But they had not given her a bed and she was staying on the floor. When we complained, they agreed to give her a bed. Some of our volunteers also went to check on her and she had been doing well,” Burman said.

But on July 8, the NGO members received a call informing them she had passed away that day. “We were shocked as she was making progress. The doctors could not give us a reason for the death. So, one of our woman volunteers, along with the female constable, checked her body and they found a deep wound on her upper thigh, which was not there when she had been admitted,” Burman said. He added, “There were scratches on her face. None of these were present when our volunteers had last visited her, a couple of days before her death.”

Burman has appealed to the Central police station in Ulhasnagar to file a medico-legal case. “I have written to the police and they have responded. Just because she was a poor person with no family, no care was provided to her at the hospital,” he said.

According to the police station, they have received Burman’s complaint. “We were waiting for the post-mortem report, which we received on August 4. The cause of the death is said to be septicemia. We have lodged an Accidental Death Report. But we are investigating,” an officer said.

When contacted, civil surgeon Dr Sudhakar Shinde said: “Since the death was in July, I am not aware of all the facts. But I will look into the matter and get the facts.” He refused comment on the allegations of negligence.

