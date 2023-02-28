No one responsible for death of journalist Shashikant Warishe will be spared: Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said no one responsible for the death of Ratnagiri journalist Shashikant Warishe would be spared.

Warishe, 48, died on February 7 after being mowed down by an SUV the day before. The SUV was allegedly driven by Pandharinath Amberkar, a local land dealer and a supporter of the proposed oil refinery in the district, against whom Warishe had written.

Replying to a calling attention motion in the Assembly, Fadnavis said, “An SIT of 16 people is probing the death of Ratnagiri journalist Sashikant Warise. Under the Indian Evidence Act, we can bring ad hoc teams for evidence collection. The team that investigated the death of MLC Vinayak Mete is now pressed for evidence collection in the probe of Warise’s death. The superintendent of police and inspector general of police are supervising the investigation. We confiscated the mobile phones of the accused and their forensic audit was completed.”

Fadnavis informed the House that once the investigation was completed, the government would petition the court to fast-track the trial so that the perpetrators were brought to justice as soon as possible. “As this is a criminal investigation, we cannot commit when it concludes, but it will be done as soon as possible,” Fadnavis said.

Opposition leader Ajit Pawar demanded to know how the government was planning to convey to the police that there would be no political pressure, as the accused are believed to be supporters of the refinery, Fadnavis said, “I will give directives to the DG of police to sensitise the investigating team that there was no political pressure, and to maintain transparency in the investigation. No one responsible in the case of Shashikant Warishe will be spared.”

Meanwhile, Fadnavis said the government’s stand on the construction of the refinery remains that this was a good project for Maharashtra’s economy. Fadnavis said, “This is a green project and will benefit the economy of Maharashtra for the next 15 years. The government will follow up on the issue for its construction.”

Warishe had written the article ‘Photo of criminal on banner alongside PM, CM and DCM claim farmers protesting against refinery’. The ‘criminal’ he was referring to was Amberkar, who the article claimed was a supporter of the refinery and had openly threatened locals opposed to the project.