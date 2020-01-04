Death in Mumbai jail: Shetye had no pulse, blood pressure not recordable, medical officer tells court

Shetye was rushed to JJ Hospital after the medical officer, S A Khan, examined her and referred her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors. (Representational) Shetye was rushed to JJ Hospital after the medical officer, S A Khan, examined her and referred her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors. (Representational)

THE MEDICAL officer at Byculla jail, who was on duty when inmate Manjula Shetye died in judicial custody on June 23, 2017, told the sessions court on Friday that while her pulse could not be detected, her blood pressure was also not recordable when he examined her that evening.

Shetye was rushed to JJ Hospital after the medical officer, S A Khan, examined her and referred her to the hospital, where she was declared brought dead on arrival by the doctors. The Mumbai Police in 2017 had arrested six jail employees, including a jailor, for the assault on Shetye inside the jail on June 23, 2017. They continue to remain in custody and are facing trial for murder.

Khan, who deposed as the third witness in the case against the accused, told the court that he was in charge of the women’s section of the prison on June 23, as his female colleague — the in-charge of the section — was undergoing training in Pune.

“I accompanied two senior jailors, who were in charge of the prison, on their daily rounds. That day, a female prisoner approached the jailors and requested that she be shifted to Kalyan jail. Later, I came to know that the person was Manjula Shetye,” Khan told the court. The police have claimed that Shetye, who was serving life imprisonment after she was found guilty of murdering her sister-in-law, was being harassed by the six accused.

Khan told the court that after his shift ended, he went home, where he received a call that a female prisoner had fallen unconscious. He added that when he rushed to the barracks, he was asked to wait as the prisoner’s clothes were being changed. “Later, some inmates carried her down and I checked her. Her pulse could not be detected and her blood pressure was not recordable. I immediately referred her to be taken to JJ Hospital.”

He added that he kept on checking Shetye’s blood pressure till the ambulance arrived but to no avail. After she was taken to the hospital, Khan said he went to his quarters. Around 7.30 pm, he received a call from a jail staffer who said that Shetye has been declared dead.

In their statements, the inmates have claimed that Shetye was assaulted in the morning and was not given medical aid with the staffers warning other prisoners against helping her.

Khan said that when he went for the round the next day with jailors, women inmates had gathered in the passage on the ground floor to protest. He added that at the protest, which went on till late night, the inmates kept saying that Shetye was beaten by Pokharkar and other jail employees.

The accused in their bail application have stated that the inmates had indulged in rioting in prison and demanded action against the six of them even though they had nothing to do with Shetye’s death.

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App