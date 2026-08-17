Deadly fire breaks out at Mumbai hotel, spreads to nearby stall, hotel

A deadly fire broke out at a hotel in Kandivli in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday, trapping its occupants for hours. The fire at the restaurant was reported at around 4:14 am when a blaze erupted in a false ceiling on the fourth floor of the five-storey building. It later spread to an adjoining hotel and a nearby fruit stall.

The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) personnel rescued 11 people and brought the Mumbai hotel fire under control at around 6.42 am after a 2-hour-long firefighting operation. While the fire had remained confined to the fourth floor initially, it spread rapidly due to wooden furniture, clothes and other flammable items.