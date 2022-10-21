scorecardresearch
Friday, Oct 21, 2022

Deadline for Mumbai road contract bids pushed to October 27

BMC makes construction of 'utility duct' mandatory to prevent frequent digging of roads

The defect liability period has also been extended by five more years to 10 years. (File Photo)

The bidding for 440 km road contracts that was supposed to open on October 21 has been extended till October 27 on account of Diwali. Since bids have not been opened, bidders can make their submissions till October 25, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Following instructions from Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, the BMC has called for five tenders to convert roads into cement concrete ones. The aggregate amount of the contracts is more than Rs 5,000 crore.

Of the five tenders, one each is for the city and eastern suburbs and the other three are for the western suburbs. This is being done to attract contractors with experience in making national and state highways to improve the overall road quality in Mumbai. It is the first such road improvement move by the BMC.

To keep small companies out of the bidding process, the civic body has removed the joint venture provision. This means that only companies with high turnover can participate, thus paving the way for big players for city roads contracts, which was not the case otherwise. Moreover, BMC has also made it compulsory that the main contractor has to pay all purchase bills in their own company’s name, so as to prevent companies from appointing subcontractors for the road work.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...Premium
T20 World Cup: Suryakumar Yadav’s wife says lifestyle changes helpe...
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...Premium
UPSC Key-October 21, 2022: Why you should read ‘India-Russia Trade’ or ‘C...
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...Premium
What makes Rishab Shetty’s Kantara one of the highest-grossing Kannada fi...
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gearPremium
The Nano plant: 11 yrs later, BJP on her tail, Mamata Banerjee changes gear

The defect liability period has also been extended by five more years to 10 years. The appointed contractor will get the 20 per cent amount of the project during the defect liability period in tranches of 2 per cent every year, said a civoc official.

More from Mumbai

Meanwhile, apart from frequent digging of roads, the BMC has also made soak pits mandatory to prevent flooding or water logging situations during the rainy season. The contractors need to construct soak pits every 200 to 300 metres on the new cement concrete roads, said the official.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 21-10-2022 at 10:30:42 pm
Next Story

‘Where the goodies are great’: Sweets lovers welcome Diwali

🪔 Diwali Offer | Now get extra value of up to one year free with an Express Subscription
BUY NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 21: Latest News
Advertisement