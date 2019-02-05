3 Dead in Ulhasnagar slab collapse: Building declared ‘not dangerous’ last year but required structural audit

A day after three people, including a minor, died when a slab collapsed in Ulhasnagar’s Memsaab Heights building, it emerged that the building required a structural audit but was not declared dangerous by the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation (UMC) after the pre-monsoon survey last year.

According to Ulhasnagar Municipal Commissioner Achyut Hange, the building was one of 600-odd buildings in Ulhasnagar that were instructed to undertake a structural audit in 2018. “We served them the notice in July 2018, asking the building’s residents to get a structural audit done, as the building was over 20 years old. But they didn’t pay attention to the notice,” said Hange, adding that the medical clinic where the deaths occurred had all the permits to function.

The deceased include Anita Morya (30), her niece Priya Morya (25) and Nishu Satija (65). One woman, Vandana Morya (25), who is pregnant, was injured. “The doctors have been tight-lipped about the health of the unborn child. Vandana has suffered injuries to her head and back and was rescued by the fire brigade,” said a relative of the Moryas, who live nearby in Camp Number 3.

“We have registered the death of the three people as accidental deaths and are investigating further. Flooring work being undertaken on the second floor flat, which could have weakened the main structure. As the building is sealed, we are waiting for UMC officials to give us the go-ahead and investigate,” said an officer from Ulhasnagar police.

The six people who suffered injuries after the slab from the first and second floor collapsed are all stable, police said.