Mumbai: Two dead in wall collapse at Tardeo

TWO PERSONS died and one sustained injuries on Saturday when the wall of an under construction building collapsed in Tardeo.

The deceased have been identified as Faiz Khan (24) and Tapan Das (28). While Das was a junior engineer, Khan was a labourer working at Shree Siddhi Avenue Tower — undergoing redevelopment under the Slum Rehabilitation Authority scheme — near the Tardeo RTO office.

The police said the wall collapsed around 11 am when the construction crew was working on the foundation of the building. Along with Khan and Das, Jaydeo Roy (22), another labourer, was rushed to Nair Hospital. While Khan and Das were declared brought dead, Roy was discharged after treatment.

A case of accidental death was registered at the Tardeo police station. “Soil dug from a large pit to build the building’s foundation was dumped behind a retaining wall. The pressure exerted by the soil caused the wall to collapse. At that time, the three men were standing near the wall, working on another part of the foundation pillars,” said a police officer.

“We will write to the BMC to examine the clauses mentioned in the commencement certificate granted to the construction company before beginning work. Once we ascertain that negligence had led to the deaths, we will register a murder case,” the officer added.