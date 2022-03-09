DCP-rank officer to probe extortion allegations against Navlani, ED officials

The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police have appointed a DCP-rank officer to conduct an enquiry into allegations of extortion made against Jitendra Navlani and ED officials.

Senior officials said that they will summon the complainant, Arvind Bhosle, in the case to record a detailed statement and ask him for any additional evidence he would want to submit. An official said that there is no clarity on identity of ED officials against whom allegations have been made, adding the police will be seeking details from Bhosle regarding the same.

A senior official said that they will also question Navlani and others and seek bank statements and other details to verify the allegations made against them. “A DCP-rank officer has been asked to oversee the probe. Since the probe involves getting financial documents and other details, it will take some time before we can find out if the allegations hold true,” an IPS officer said.

On Tuesday, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said in a press conference that the Mumbai police was conducting enquiry against Navlani and a few ED officials.

It later came to light that a letter making allegations that Navlani along with some ED officials were extorting money from several people had been submitted to the Mumbai Police Commissioner office. The letter was then marked to the EOW to conduct an enquiry into the matter.