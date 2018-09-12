DBATU students to study ‘design education’

MECHANICAL ENGINEERING students enrolled in colleges affiliated to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (DBATU), will now have to study “design education” as part of their core subjects.

The new course on design was announced on Tuesday for fourth semester students, based on recommendations of an expert committee of the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA). The committee, set up in 2017 along with industry representation from Autodesk, NASSCOM and Sector Skills Council, has recommended the inclusion of design centric foundation courses in engineering education.

The DBATU, which has 78 engineering colleges under its ambit, has made the course mandatory for mechanical engineering students and optional for other streams. The announcement is estimated to impact around 7,000 second-year students. DBATU Vice-Chancellor Dr V G Gaikar said the course is certified by industry bodies such as NASSCOM. It was developed jointly with Autodesk, which specialises in 3D Design technology, and in consultation with manufacturing companies such as Tata Technologies, Larsen & Toubro, JCB India and Imaginarium.

