Days before May 1 deadline, teams race to deliver Mumbai-Pune Expressway’s Missing Link

Once the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway is ready, vehicles will be able to bypass the treacherous ghat section, cutting travel time by at least 30 minutes. (Express Photo by Narendra Vaskar)

The long-promised deadline of May 1 for the Missing Link on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway—a Rs 6,695 crore project designed to bypass the 19.8 km accident-prone and congested Ghat stretch between Khalapur and Kusgaon—is now just a week away. Engineers, labourers, and contractors are working overnight to see it across the finishing line, even as the West Asia conflict has made bitumen and waterproofing material hard to come by.

Once complete, vehicles will be able to bypass the treacherous ghat section and zip through a straight, long corridor of tunnels and bridges, cutting travel time by at least 30 minutes.

“Our aim is to finish all work by May 1,” said Rajesh Patil, Joint Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC). “Everything is on track. There were some issues in procuring bitumen and waterproofing material, which set us back by a few days, but we are trying our best to meet the deadline,” he added.