Days become warmer in Mumbai

After six days of poor air quality, on Thursday, the city recorded moderate air quality index at 136.

The city is moving towards warmer conditions. On Thursday, the minimum temperature showed a rise of at least 2 degrees Celsius from the previous day. India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz station recorded a minimum of 19. 2 degrees Celsius, 1.4 degrees above normal, on Thursday. The Colaba station recorded a minimum of 21 degrees Celsius, 1.2 above normal. The relative humidity was 50 per cent on Thursday.

The maximum temperature, which touched 36 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, showed a drop. On Wednesday, the Santacruz station recorded a maximum of 33.4 degrees Celsius, 2 above normal.

