Days after NCB clean chit to Aryan, Sameer Wankhede transferred to Chennai

Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Sameer Wankhede, who headed the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in Mumbai when the Bureau arrested several people in a drugs case last year, including actor Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan, was on Monday transferred to the DG Taxpayer Service Directorate in Chennai.

The officer was posted as Directorate General of Analytics and Risk Management (DGARM) in Mumbai following his transfer from NCB earlier.

Monday’s development comes days after an NCB SIT discharged Aryan. The Union Ministry of Home Affairs has asked the government to initiate a probe against Wankhede for the “shoddy investigation” in the case.

Aryan was not named in the NCB chargesheet filed last week; officials at the Bureau said Aryan was charged in the case even though there was no evidence against him.

Wankhede had been move to NCB in 2020 to investigate the narcotics case linked to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput — his friend Rhea Chakraborty was arrested in the case. During his tenure as NCB zonal director, Wankhede registered several cases, including those where small quantities of narcotics seizure were involved. Wankhede was criticised for conducting raids in cases involving small quantities, as the NCB mandate is to go after large drug networks.

Wankhede also faced allegations that his caste certificate was fake. A probe is under way to verify whether the allegations are true in Maharashtra.