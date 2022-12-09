Days after murder, cops say deceased filed multiple complaints against son

A day after a 43-year-old man, along and his domestic help, was arrested for allegedly killing his 74-year-old mother at her Juhu residence and disposing her body near Matheran, a local court on Thursday granted the police their custody till December 19.

Deceased Veena Kapoor, her son Sachin and their domestic help Chotu alias Lalukumar Mandal (25) stayed at a 4 BHK flat in Juhu’s Kalpataru Society.

With mother and son fighting a court battle over their properties, they got into a fight on Tuesday, resulting in Sachin killing Veena in a fit of rage, said police.

“Apart from the 4BHK flat, they owned another flat in Juhu as well as one flat each in Thane and Navi Mumbai,” said an officer.

The Juhu police said that Veena had filed multiple complaints against Sachin, leading to registration of non-cognizable offences against him.

Senior Inspector Ajitkumar Vartak said, “Over the years, she had submitted complaints to us against her son. We are collating all the complaints.”

Vartak added that while Sachin had also complained against her mother to the Juhu police, it was not clear if any complaint was filed.

The police believe Sachin initially manhandled Veena and in the heat of the moment, hit her on the head with a baseball bat. He then wrapped her body in plastic and put it in a carton. With the help of Mandal, Sachin took Veena’s body to the ground floor in a wheelchair, and from there to Matheran in a car. He then threw his mother’s body into a valley, which is over 100 feet deep, in Matheran. The body was found late Wednesday night and brought back to Mumbai on Thursday.

The matter came to light after Veena’s elder son, who stays in the US, could not contact her over the phone. He alerted the society’s security guard, who found their flat locked. Following this, the son approached the Juhu police with a missing complaint on Tuesday night. The police said the son is on way to India and his statement will be recorded.

The police also said Mandal helped Sachin because he was “loyal” to him. “At the moment, no evidence has been found to prove that it was a pre-mediated murder but probe is on,” said an officer.