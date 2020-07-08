Days after defecting to NCP, five Shiv Sena corporators return to party

According to Sena leaders, the five corporators from Parner Municipal Council met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day, and then visited Matoshree to meet Thackeray, who then welcomed them back into the party. According to Sena leaders, the five corporators from Parner Municipal Council met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day, and then visited Matoshree to meet Thackeray, who then welcomed them back into the party.

FIVE SHIV Sena corporators from Parner in Ahmednagar district, whose defection to the NCP started a minor political storm, returned to their party on Wednesday, in presence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree.

According to Sena leaders, the five corporators from Parner Municipal Council met Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar earlier in the day, and then visited Matoshree to meet Thackeray, who then welcomed them back into the party.

Sources said Milind Narvekar, Thackeray’s personal assistant and party secretary, is said to have played a crucial role in bringing the corporators back.

“Deputy CM Ajit Pawar has responded positively, keeping the respect of CM Uddhav Thackeray’s appeal to send the corporators back to the Sena,” Narvekar said.

Sena leaders said Thackeray heard the corporators out about their issues, pertaining to the Sena’s local leadership and development-related matters in Parner. “Thackeray heard them out and assured them full support to address their issues,” a Sena leader said.

The leader further said the NCP inducted the five corporators as they were planning to join the BJP due to issues with the local Sena leadership. So, they were inducted in the NCP to prevent them from going to the BJP, the leader added.

The move assumes significance as it has sent out a message to all alliance partners not to induct or poach any leaders from other parties.

The five Sena corporators from Parner Municipal Council had joined the NCP in presence of NCP chief Ajit Pawar in Baramati on Saturday.

Angered by the move, Thackeray, on Monday, through Narverkar had conveyed to Ajit Pawar to send them back to the Sena. The issue led to tension, among other issues, between the alliance partners, sources said.

The Sena leader said the issue was discussed at a meeting between Sharad Pawar and Thackeray on Monday. “As a result, the five corporators returned to the Sena,” the leader added.

