Day temperature rises as rain subsides, IMD says cloudy sky in store

A SHARP rise in the day temperature was recorded on Monday after no rain was recorded in the last two days in the city. A six degrees rise was recorded in the maximum temperature in the last 48 hours on Monday. The India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) Santacruz observatory recorded a maximum temperature of 32.2 degrees Celsius, up from 26.4 degrees Celsius on Saturday. On Sunday, the day temperature was 29.7 degrees Celsius.

Monday’s temperature was two degrees above normal. The night or the minimum temperature was one degree below normal at 23.8 degrees Celsius. By Monday evening, the relative humidity recorded was 71 per cent.

With the likely northward shifting of the monsoon trough expected from Monday, the IMD said that rainfall activity, mainly over northwest India, including Maharashtra, will decrease this week. There are no weather/rainfall warnings issued for this week.

According to the IMD’s seven-day forecast for the city, “generally cloudy sky with light rain” is expected till August 27. There are higher chances of rainfall over the weekend, with a dip in temperature around that time.