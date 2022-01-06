Day, night temperatures spike for fifth consecutive day in Mumbai

AMBIENT TEMPERATURE in Mumbai continued to rise for the fifth consecutive day on Wednesday and maximum and minimum temperatures remained above normal. Starting January 1, the day and night temperatures have recorded a spike.

According to the seven-day forecast of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai is likely to witness a partly cloudy sky till January 11 with both the minimum and maximum temperatures above normal – around 22-20 degrees C and 31-32 degrees C, respectively.

On Wednesday, the IMD’s Santacruz observatory recorded a day temperature at 31.5 degrees Celsius, which is a degree above normal. However, in the last 24 hours, the day temperature dropped by 2 degrees. The mean maximum temperature for January is 31.1 degrees Celsius.

Similarly, the night temperature remained 4 degrees above normal. The Santacruz observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 21.4 degrees Celsius. The mean minimum temperature for January is 17.3 degrees Celsius.

The highest minimum temperature recorded in the last decade in the city was 23 degrees Celsius on January 11, last year. High relative humidity at 87 per cent was recorded on Wednesday morning, which dropped to 66 by evening.

Meanwhile, at 228, the AQI for Mumbai was in the poor category. An AQI between 201 and 300 is categorised as poor by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Weather (SAFAR). In the city, Mazgaon was the most polluted area with AQI 326, followed by Colaba at AQI 314.