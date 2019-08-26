Day-long conclave on infra, agriculture and industry today

The Loksatta Advantage Maharashtra — Driving India’s Growth Engine conclave will be inaugurated by Minister of Agriculture Anil Bonde on Monday followed by a valedictory speech by Water Resources Minister Girish Mahajan.

The day-long conclave will have three sessions on Maharashtra’s agriculture, infrastructure and industry and will see the participation of senior bureaucrats and industry experts from the three fields. The conclave will also include a fireside chat with Anand Mahindra, leading industrialist and founder of the Mahindra & Mahindra Group.

At a time when large parts of the state have received excessive rainfall causing floods even as other areas continue to reel under drought, there will be a session titled ‘Moving Towards Sustainable Agriculture’.

It will see the participation of veteran farmer leader and State Commission for Agriculture and Prices chairman Pasha Patel and agricultural economist Pradip Apte.

The second session ‘Infrastructural Facilities’ will include speakers like Ashwini Bhide, CEO of Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited that

is carrying out the mammoth construction of Mumbai’s only underground Metro connecting Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Bhushan Gagrani and Vice Chairperson and Managing Director of City and Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) Lokesh Chandra, among others.

P Anbalgan, CEO of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), and Jayant Mhaiskar, Chairman and Managing Director, MEP Infrasturcture Developers Ltd, will also participate in the conclave.