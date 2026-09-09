Day before PM event, 2 held for entry into BKC venue with fake PMO ID, licenced gun

The incident occurred on Monday, and there is no evidence at present linking the accused or their actions to the PM’s programme, they said.

Written by: Manish Kumar Pathak, Mohamed Thaver
2 min readMumbaiSep 9, 2026 03:26 AM IST
Rohan Parikh, Rohan Premal Parikh, suspect Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card, Jio World Plaza in BKC, BKC PMO ID case, Mumbai news, Maharashtra news, Indian express, current affairsTwo men detained with fake PMO identity card and gun in Bandra-Kurla Complex area, Mumbai. (Ganesh Shirsekar)
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A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026, two men were arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card to gain entry into Jio World Plaza in Bandra-Kurla Complex, police said on Tuesday.

The PM was in Mumbai on Tuesday for the Fintech event in BKC area.

However, police clarified that the incident has no connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Monday, and there is no evidence at present linking the accused or their actions to the PM’s programme, they said.

The accused have been identified as Rohan Premal Parikh, 24, a businessman and share broker from Khar, and Dilip Rajaram Kunde, 49, a retired Army personnel from rural Nashik who works as Parikh’s bodyguard. Their associate, Prathamesh Bagul, 26, of Worli, has also been named as an accused and is absconding.

The bodyguard was carrying a licensed revolver and six live cartridges, police said. Investigators are examining the circumstances in which the firearm was brought into the premises and whether its possession there violated prohibitory orders.

According to police, the three men arrived at Jio World Plaza around 4.50 pm on Monday, amid tight security ahead of PM Modi’s Tuesday visit. During a security check, one of them allegedly produced an identity card claiming to have been issued by the PMO, Government of India, and identified himself as a PMO official.

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The security personnel alerted the police after noticing the suspicious identity card and a firearm. Police subsequently examined CCTV footage, traced the vehicle used by the men and identified Parikh.

A police team reached Parikh’s residence in Khar later that night and detained him, while another police team traced and arrested Kunde from Kalyan.

The two were produced before a Bandra court on Tuesday and remanded in police custody till September 11. The case has been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch’s Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Manish Kumar Pathak
Manish Kumar Pathak

Manish Kumar Pathak is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Mumbai. His work demonstrates substantial Expertise and Authority across the complex field of crime reporting, with a strong focus on law enforcement actions, fraud, and cyber security challenges facing the metropolitan region. Expertise & Authority Affiliation: Reports for the nationally recognized daily, The Indian Express, providing his content with high Trustworthiness. Geographical Focus: Provides comprehensive, ground-level coverage of breaking news and investigative matters across Mumbai and the surrounding regions (e.g., Thane, Vasai). Core Authority: His reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial beats, including: Cyber & Financial Crime: Extensive coverage of sophisticated scams, including cases involving high-value cyber fraud, stock market manipulation scams, and fraudsters using government figures to gain trust. Law Enforcement & Investigation: Reports directly on major police actions, including arrests made by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) in fraud cases (e.g., MHADA flat scams) and detailed coverage of murder and kidnapping investigations. Major Incidents & Public Safety: Covers significant incidents like building collapses, road accidents, and public safety issues such as theft at large public events. Defence & Maritime: Also covers key updates regarding the Indian Navy, including the commissioning of new vessels and strategic defense announcements. Manish Kumar Pathak's consistent focus on crime, fraud, and the workings of the Mumbai police system establishes him as a trusted and authoritative source for critical news in Western India. ... Read More

Mohamed Thaver
Mohamed Thaver

Mohamed Thaver is a highly specialized journalist with the Expertise and Authority required to report on complex law enforcement and legal issues. With a career dedicated to the crime beat for over a decade, his work provides readers with informed and trustworthy insights into Maharashtra's security and justice systems. Experience & Authority Core Focus: Has been exclusively covering the crime beat for over a decade, building deep, specialized knowledge in the field. Geographical Authority: Currently focuses heavily on law enforcement and policy in Maharashtra, providing authoritative coverage of the state's security apparatus. Key Beats: Law Enforcement: Reports on the operations of the Maharashtra Police and the Mumbai Crime Branch. Policy & Administration: Covers the Maharashtra Home Department, focusing on policy matters related to handling law and order and the evolution of the police force. Judiciary: Has significant past experience covering the courts, giving him a comprehensive understanding of the entire criminal justice process from investigation to verdict. Specialized Interest (Cyber & Forensics): Demonstrates Expertise in modern investigative techniques, with a keen focus on cyber crime and forensics, reporting on how these technologies assist complex crime investigations. Content Focus: His reports revolve around police probes, the evolution of the force, and state policy, ensuring his content is highly relevant and detailed. Credentials & Trustworthiness Mohamed Thaver’s long-standing specialization in the crime beat—combined with his focus on technological aspects like cyber crime and his direct coverage of major institutions like the Mumbai Crime Branch and the Maharashtra Home Department—underscores his Trustworthiness and status as an expert source for detailed and reliable journalism on law and order. He tweets @thaver_mohamed ... Read More

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