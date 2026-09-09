Day before PM event, 2 held for entry into BKC venue with fake PMO ID, licenced gun

Two men detained with fake PMO identity card and gun in Bandra-Kurla Complex area, Mumbai. (Ganesh Shirsekar)

A day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Mumbai to inaugurate the Global Fintech Fest 2026, two men were arrested for allegedly using a fake Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) identity card to gain entry into Jio World Plaza in Bandra-Kurla Complex, police said on Tuesday.

The PM was in Mumbai on Tuesday for the Fintech event in BKC area.

However, police clarified that the incident has no connection with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Mumbai.

The incident occurred on Monday, and there is no evidence at present linking the accused or their actions to the PM’s programme, they said.