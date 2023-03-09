Day before Budget, MVA leaders hold joint meeting

The leaders of all three parties in the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) — Congress, NCP and Shiv Sena (UBT) – held a joint meeting on Wednesday, ahead of the state Budget presentation on Thursday, to discuss further course of action of the alliance.

During the meeting, it was decided to hold joint rallies of all the three parties in April and May this year. The meeting was attended by Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, NCP leader and Leader of Opposition in Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar, along with other senior leaders of the three parties to chalk out a plan to counter Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the BJP ahead of the civic polls.

While Uddhav, who is an MLC, came to the Vidhan Bhavan on Wednesday, he did not attend the Legislative Council. “It was decided during the meeting that joint rallies will be held in April and May this year across the state. Uddhav and Ajit Pawar will lead these rallies with the support of local MLAs and party workers from the three MVA partners, as well as other smaller parties,” said a senior Sena (UBT) leader.

A Sena functionary also said that soon, a meeting of district presidents of all three MVA partners will be held at the Y B Chavan centre in Mumbai on March 15 for planning and coordination between the parties for the joint rallies.