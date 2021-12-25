Day after worker ends life, BMC suspends three officials for negligence

A DAY after a conservancy worker from BMC died by suicide allegedly due to non-payment of salary for about two years, the civic body on Friday suspended three officials from the its solid waste management department.

Ramesh Parmar (27), posted in P South ward (Goregaon), had attempted suicide on Tuesday and died at KEM hospital on Thursday.

Preliminary inquiry by BMC has revealed that there was negligence on part of officials, following which, administrative officer Anita Naik, head clerk Sameera Manjrekar and clerk Pankaj Khillare from P South ward of the SWM department were suspended. “We have suspended three officials for negligence. For the loss of life, as immediate assistance, we have given Rs 1 lakh to Parmar’s brother. As per the preferential treatment rule, the brother will be given compensatory employment. We will also expedite Ramesh’s pending dues, which will be paid to his brother. A detailed departmental inquiry has begun,” said Dr Sangeeta Hasnale,

Deputy Municipal Commissioner, SWM department.

Parmar had joined BMC in 2019 after his father, also a conservancy worker, died on duty.