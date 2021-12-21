Day after union withdraws, MSRTC staffers stand firm on strike

Several MSRTC workers said they would continue their agitation until the merger demand is accepted by the government.

A day after union leader Ajay Kumar Gujar announced that his union is withdrawing from the strike by Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) workers, only a few hundred of the 70,000 striking staffers returned to work on Tuesday.

Gujar, president of Maharashtra State Kanishth Kamgar Shreni Kamagar Sanghatna, is one of the respondents in the ongoing court case between MSRTC and striking employees in the Bombay High Court.

Several MSRTC workers said they would continue their agitation until the merger demand is accepted by the government, and that Gujar’s withdrawal from the strike won’t deter them.

On Tuesday, 20,934 staffers came to work as against 20,400 staffers who were on duty on Monday. MSRTC has over 90,000 workers, of which 70,000 are on strike.

The staffers have been on strike since October 27, demanding the corporation be merged into the government.

On Tuesday, MSRTC issued a circular asking every bus depot manager in the state to revoke suspension, termination of service, dismissal and show cause notices once staffers resume work. The circular also gives a deadline to staffers to resume work by December 23.