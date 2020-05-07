Day after testing positive, CISF head constable dies

Last month, 11 CISF jawans living in Navi Mumbai had tested positive. (Representational Photo) Last month, 11 CISF jawans living in Navi Mumbai had tested positive. (Representational Photo)

A Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) head constable passed away on Thursday, just 24 hours after testing positive for COVID-19.

The deceased was posted at the Air Cargo Complex of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Andheri East.

CISF PRO Hemendra Singh said the head constable had been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai on Monday after developing cough and fever. “His condition continued to worsen. His COVID-19 test came positive on Wednesday and he passed away today (Thursday),” he said.

The head constable had been on active duty until he fell sick on Monday. He is the first casualty in the paramilitary force that protects vital installations in the country.

Last month, 11 CISF jawans living in Navi Mumbai had tested positive. Singh said all of them have since recovered.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Mumbai News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd