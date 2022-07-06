Day after she suggested aligning with Shinde, Sena removes Gawali as party’s chief whip in Parliament

After her letter to Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray suggesting an alliance with the BJP surfaced, the party removed MP Bhavana Gawali as the chief whip of Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party and nominated MP Rajan Vichare in her place.

Meanwhile, in a meeting with Thackeray last week, most Sena Parliamentarians are learnt to have suggested to the former Chief Minister to reconcile with the Eknath Shinde faction and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), “considering the future of the party and upcoming elections”.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena’s Rajya Sabha Member Sanjay Raut wrote a letter to Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday informing about the removal of Gawali. “Respected Sir, it is to inform you that Shiv Sena Parliamentary Party has nominated Shri. Rajan Vichare, MP (LS) as Chief Whip in Lok Sabha in place of Smt. Bhawana Gawali, MP (LS) with immediate effect,” Raut stated in the letter.

Gawali, who represents Yavatmaal Washim Loksabha constituency, was in the news a few months back for being under the Enforcement Directorate (ED) scanner.

Even as the party took action against Gawali, several senior Sena leaders that The Indian Express spoke to said that they want the party to support Droupadi Murmu’s, the NDA candidate, bid for presidential polls. They also said that several members of Parliament have asked Thackeray to reconcile with the rebel camp and with the BJP. A senior leader currently in Thackeray camp said that the party chief seemed positive to the suggestion but expressed the view that “there has to be some initiative from the other side as well” in order to move forward.

“We requested Saheb to patch up with the Shinde camp and the BJP again as there is no point in fighting with our own people. Many MPs told Saheb how it would be difficult for Shiv Sena candidates to work in their constituencies and contest elections if the party remains with Maha Vikas Aghadi alongside the Congress and the NCP,” a senior leader said referring to the Sena chief. He further added that many MPs are also of the view that the Sena should extend support to NDA candidate Murmu considering her tribal background and also the fact that the Sena had contested Lok Sabha election in alliance with the BJP. They, however, said that a decision in the regard will be taken by Thackeray only.

Another leader said, “Saheb also agreed on the suggestion of patching up with Shinde faction but said that there has to be initiation from the other side and there has to be respect.”

Earlier, on Tuesday, a letter written by Gawali had surfaced in which she had asked Thackeray to ally with the BJP.

In the letter dated June 22, the Washim MP had stated: “The MLAs of our party are requesting you to take major decisions on the agenda of Hindutva. These Shiv Sena leaders are staunch Shiv Sainiks. Hence, by understanding their feelings, without taking any action against them, I request you to take the decision for Shiv Sena even if it’s difficult.”

A Sena functionary said the decision to remove her as chief whip was taken considering that Gawali was seen siding with the Shinde faction and the BJP.

The development shows that the split in Shiv Sena is not only limited to MLAs as many Parliamentarians are also of the view that Shiv Sena President should patch up with Shinde as well as the BJP.

The Sena has a total of 18 MPs from Maharashtra, including Shrikant Shinde, the son of Eknath Shinde who is already with the Shinde faction and the BJP, and Gawali.

During a meeting of MPs convened by Thackeray, Shrikant Shinde, Gawali and Rajan Vichare were found absent. While Shinde and Gawali were absent as they are learnt to have switched to the rebel camp, Vichare did not attend the session due to some personal reasons, a Sena functionary said.