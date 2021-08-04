Day after relaxations: BMC clarifies rules, night curfew to stay

According to the new relaxations, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm on all days for dine-in, including weekends.

THE BRIHANMUMBAI Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday clarified that the night curfew will continue in the city from 11 pm to 5 am. There is no restriction on the movement of people from 5 am to 11 pm but any gathering is prohibited at all times.

A day after the Mumbai civic body announced relaxations in lockdown norms, it issued a clarification on Tuesday stating that the night curfew in the city between 11 pm and 5 am will continue to remain. According to the new rules, all the shops are allowed to remain open till 10 pm on all days. However, malls and shops within the malls will remain shut, the BMC clarified.

According to the new relaxations, hotels and restaurants will be allowed to remain open till 4 pm on all days for dine-in, including weekends. So far, they were allowed to operate only on weekdays.

The corporation has also allowed all indoor and outdoor sports activities except for swimming pools and other sporting activities where close physical contact is required. The shooting of films is also allowed.

“Except for the above relaxations, all other activities will have to be followed as per the earlier restrictions that are imposed for private offices, malls and theatres followed by the opening of public grounds and gardens,” said the order issued by BMC Commissioner I S Chahal.