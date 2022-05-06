Day after reduction in fares, Mumbai AC locals see rise in ridership

Over 9,700 passengers boarded Mumbai’s air-conditioned (AC) local trains on Thursday, the first day after the railways implemented a revised single-journey ticket fares for passengers travelling in the first-class compartments and AC trains.

The number of passengers who took the AC train services on Thursday not only surpassed the average daily passenger count before the fares were rationalised but also increased manifold.

The revised minimum single journey fare for first class tickets is Rs 25 instead of the earlier Rs 50 for up to a distance of 5 km, while for AC locals, it is Rs 35 instead of Rs 65, officials said.

While the single journey fares for passengers travelling in first class and AC trains on the Central Railway and Western Railway have been revised, there is no change in the fares of second class and season tickets for both the classes.

“The revised single journey fares for first class travel and air-conditioned trains came into effect from May 5. This will immensely benefit commuters,” Shivaji Sutar, chief spokesperson of Central Railway said.

According to the figures shared by Central Railway, on an average, 1,519 tickets were sold daily for AC local trains in April. For WR, the figure was 1,866. On Thursday, Central Railway sold 4,776 tickets in the entire day and over 5,336 passengers travelled in the AC local trains. Similarly, Western Railway sold 4,350 tickets and around 4,500 people travelled in the AC trains.

Around 80 AC local train services are operated by Central and Western Railways on a daily basis. However, due to the high fares, the trains would mostly run empty. “We have received a good response and are anticipating that it will break all earlier records and the ridership will increase manifold,” said a railway official.