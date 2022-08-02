scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Day after Raut’s arrest, ED raids two locations in Mumbai, Thane in connection with chawl scam

Sources in ED alleged that the arrested persons and others involved in the case had converted some money earned through the scam into cash through fake transactions.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 2, 2022 10:41:37 pm
ED, Sanjay Raut arrest, Sanjay Raut money laundering case, Shiv Sena, Mumbai latest news, Indian ExpressED officials who arrested Raut early on Monday claimed that the Sena leader and his family were “direct beneficiaries” of an amount to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore. (file)

A day after the arrest of Shiv Sena Leader Sanjay Raut, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday conducted raids at two locations in Mumbai and Thane in connection with a case of alleged money laundering linked to the redevelopment of a chawl project in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Sources in ED alleged that the arrested persons and others involved in the case had converted some money earned through the scam into cash through fake transactions. The searches were carried out in order to ascertain cash transactions, which took place during the course of committing the fraud.

ED officials who arrested Raut early on Monday claimed that the Sena leader and his family were “direct beneficiaries” of an amount to the tune of Rs 1.06 crore.

The agency alleged that the Parliamentarian’s co-accused Pravin Raut, who is claimed to have received Rs 112 crore from infrastructure company HDIL for the redevelopment project, is a “frontman” of Raut.

“Being the frontman of Shri Sanjay Raut, he (Pravin) utilised his proximity with Shri Sanjay Raut for obtaining the approval from MHADA (housing authority) and other advantages best known to themselves,” the ED remand plea stated.

The agency said the duo had played a key role in execution of “illegal transactions” while participating in the alleged conspiracy. It claimed that Raut had utilised “considerable amount of cash” in the purchase of 10 land parcels in Kihim in Alibag for which payment was made in cash, which was allegedly sourced from Pravin.

