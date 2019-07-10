Day after Mumbai Nusser House collapse, BMC gives tenants 3 days to submit structural audit report

Day after a part of the facade of a commercial building in Charni Road collapsed, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Coproration on Tuesday issued a three-day time limit to tenants to submit the structural audit report of the building.

The rear portion of Nusser House, located behind Royal Opera House, had collapsed on Monday, causing cracks in the building, which houses four shops, nearly 15 offices and a hotel.

BMC had earlier asked the tenants and the landlord to call their respective structural engineers to vet the condition of the building.

“We will be submitting the report by tomorrow or day after. Our engineer has suggested that while there are danger parts that ought to be removed, the building itself is not dilapidated,” Imitiaz Motiwala, who has a shop on the first floor of the building, said.

While the building continue to remain cordoned off, tenants were allowed to go inside and bring out valuables which were left inside their offices. Policemen were deployed at the front and rear portion of the building to keep pedestrians at length. A road near the building has also been cordoned off. The traffic diversion, however, caused chaos in the area.

BMC engineers, meanwhile, continued the work to remove dangerous parts of the building.