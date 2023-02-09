scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 08, 2023
Day after, MVA says ‘govt lost support of people’

Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly, Ajit Pawar, told mediapersons, “Indeed, it was a mammoth gathering and a popular CM addressed an overwhelming crowd. I have watched the rally. The images are telling.”

Maha Vikas Aghadi, Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, Mumbai news, Maharashtra, Indian Express, current affairsDeputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde

A day after Chief Minister Eknath Shinde addressed a thin crowd at a rally in Worli, which was also given a miss by Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, the Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Wednesday claimed that all is not well in the Shinde-Fadnavis government.

The Worli Koliwada, an organisation working for the welfare of fishermen, had on Tuesday felicitated the CM for allowing their demand to expand the width between two piers of the coastal road project to facilitate smooth navigation of fishing boats.

At the function, Shinde was greeted by several rows of empty chairs.

With Fadnavis also not present at the rally, state NCP chief Jayant Patil said, “The Shinde-Fadnavis government has lost the support of the people. Or else what explains the empty chairs at the CM’s rally? It depicts the state of the government and the popularity of the CM. What is more surprising is that even Fadnavis did not attend the rally… which means even the deputy CM is not supporting the CM.”

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut said, “What a pathetic show. The CM’s much-touted massive rally has turned into a flop show. There were empty chairs at the rally. When Shinde was speaking, people started to walk out of the meeting.”

The rally at Worli, which happens to be Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s constituency, was to be a show of strength for Babasahebanchi Shiv Sena and BJP.

Earlier, Aaditya had given an open challenge to Shinde to resign and contest from Worli.

Shinde, however, had said, “I am not used to such small challenges. I accept big challenges. And I have proved my mettle.”

On Fadnavis’ absence at the Worli rally, a BJP leader said, “The deputy CM was not going to attend the rally in any case, as he was preoccupied with scheduled meetings. The BJP was represented by Mumbai chief Ashish Shelar, Cabinet Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha and party vice-president Prasad Lad.”

First published on: 09-02-2023 at 00:38 IST
