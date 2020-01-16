Day after meet with CM, Wadia hospital resumes services

On Saturday, the hospital had put out a notice claiming that it has stopped admitting critical patients since it could not afford medical equipment and supplies, as BMC had stopped clearing dues. (File photo) On Saturday, the hospital had put out a notice claiming that it has stopped admitting critical patients since it could not afford medical equipment and supplies, as BMC had stopped clearing dues. (File photo)

A day after Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray met Wadia hospital authorities and assured that pending dues will be cleared in the coming days, the hospital Wednesday resumed services at its children’s and maternity facilities. The two hospitals were shut for the last four days over Rs 135 crore dues.

On Wednesday, the Bai Jerbai Wadia Hospital attended to 515 patients, while Nawrosjee Wadia Maternity Hospital treated 264 patients at its out-patient departments (OPD).

Hospital officials said patient admissions that had been stopped since January 11, were resumed from Wednesday. At least 10-12 surgeries had been postponed each day and nearly 170-180 admissions per day were refused over the last four days, officials said.

On January 11, the hospital had put a notice claiming it was forced to stop admissions and shut certain departments as the civic body had not cleared dues to the tune of Rs 135 crore for the children and maternity hospitals.

Since a year, the hospital was embroiled in a tussle with BMC over the dues. While the civic body claimed it was Rs 20 crore, Wadia hospital said the figure had touched Rs 135 crore, of which Rs 105.8 crore was pending to Bai Jerbai hospital.

On Tuesday, the chief minister constituted a committee under chief secretary and municipal commissioner to finalise the dues of the state government and the civic body. He also requested the hospital to restart its services.

