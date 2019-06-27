Day after Mayor, BMC officer row: Aaditya Thackeray calls for action against officials responsible for flooding near Matoshree

A day after Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar reportedly had an altercation with a senior Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officer during a visit to check the cleaning of a drain near Matoshree — the official residence of the Thackerays — Yuva Sena president Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday said that those responsible for flooding at Kalanagar junction should be punished.

“The nullah near ONGC at Kalanagar junction gets flooded even if there is little rainfall. While we are trying to eliminate flooding spots, Kalanagar and BKC areas were flooded during the recent rainfall. This happened because of ill-planned work on drains. Such acts increase flooding spots, rather than eliminating them, due to the apathy of officials. There should be action against such officers and they should be suspended,” Aaditya said, during a visit to BMC head office at CST.

Thackeray, however, refused to comment on the Tuesday’s incident where the mayor and his men allegedly manhandled and abused a chief engineer of the BMC’s storm water drain department.

Mayor Mahadeshwar and his men allegedly manhandled chief engineer V H Khandkar following a heated argument over drain work near ONGC. Several people, including Aaditya, had complained about the issue since the flooding affected areas near Matoshree.

Aaditya along with beach cleaning warrior Afroz Shah, and former UN Environment head Erik Solheim also met Municipal Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi and made a presentation on Pune’s Mithi River rejuvenation plan.

Meanwhile, former Mumbai Congress president Sanjay Nirpuam met the municipal commissioner over the closure of 29 ‘unfit’ bridges in Mumbai. Nirupam said the Pardeshi has promised to re-audit the bridges that have been shut for traffic.