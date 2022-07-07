Day after, less rainfall but traffic snarls & waterlogging across Mumbai

A day after incessant and heavy rain threw normal life out of gear, the residents of Mumbai woke up to waterlogging, traffic snarls and potholes on Wednesday.

Motorists travelling between Andheri and Dahisar via the Link Road complained of washed-up roads, craters and potholes. Lalji Pada at Kandivali, D N Nagar in Andheri West, Infinity Mall junction in Andheri and Malad were some of the worst-affected areas in the city.

While most roads in the city are under the BMC, the Western Express Highway (WEH), Eastern Express Highway (EEH) and the Link Road from Dahisar to Andheri are maintained by the Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Developm-ent Authority (MMRDA) which is executing Metro projects.

While moderate rainfall was recorded throughout Wednesday, following an overnight downpour, several low-lying areas like Nehru Nagar in Kurla, Sion Road no. 24 and Chembur Naka were found inundated in the morning. Andheri subway, Tilak Nagar Terminus, Tambe Bridge, Dadar TT and Kurla faced waterlogging as well. At least 25 streets in the city and suburbs were under water. As 20-odd bus routes either had to be cancelled or diverted, Kalanagar junction, Bandra, and WEH approach roads witnessed traffic congestion.

Three persons, including a minor, sustained injuries in a landslide at Chunabhatti. According to BMC, the incident took place at Nagoba chowk in Gorakhnath Mandal’s Narayan Hadke chawl around 10.28 am when a part of the hill collapsed on a ground-plus one chawl.

The injured, who were taken to Sion hospital, have been identified as Shubham Sonawane (15), Prakash Sonawane (40) and Surekha Virkar (20). As a precautionary measure, two neighbouring structures were vacated by the Mumbai Fire Brigade. As per BMC survey, 72 locations in the city are highly vulnerable to landslides.

Meanwhile, 28 incidents of tree/branch falls, nine wall collapses and short circuits were reported. No injuries were reported. While train services were not disrupted, the trains on Central railway were running with a delay.

With heavy to very heavy rain being reported in Konkan and western Maharashtra, the 5th battalion of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has pressed into service 17 of its 18 teams. Of the 17, five teams are stationed in Mumbai.

The district administration in Palghar, which has recorded over 150 mm of rain in past 24 hours, has been asked to sound an alert and be prepared to meet any emergency. While one NDRF unit is stationed in Palghar, two are in Thane district. From Poladpur, Maha and Mangaon in Raigad, 1,716 people from 578 families have been relocated to safer places. The incessant rain has partially damaged at least 14 houses while three have collapsed. Two NDRF squads are parked in the district.

Jagbudi river at Khed taluka in Ratnagiri district is flowing above the danger mark. Shashtri river at Sangmeshwar taluka and Kodwali river at Rajapur taluka are also flowing above the danger mark. The people living along the river banks are being evacuated to a safer location. At least 51 villages have been hit – three houses have collapsed and 67 suffered partially damage.

Due to recurring landslides, Parshuram Ghat along the Mumbai-Goa highway has been closed. The water level of Panchganga river in Kolhapur has risen by seven feet in the last 24 hours and is flowing below the danger mark. With heavy rain expected in the next 72 hours, at least two NDRF teams have been deployed in the district.