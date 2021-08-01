Day after his arrest for murder, Axis Bank files police complaint against manager

The accused was apprehended while he was trying to flee with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore from the bank’s locker. (File)

A day after the arrest of its manager Anil Dubey in a murder and robbery case, the Axis Bank on Friday approached the Valiv police station in Mira Bhayandar Vasai Virar Commissionerate to file a complaint of criminal breach of trust after it learnt that the 35-year-old employee had siphoned Rs 26.84 lakh from the locker of its Nagaon branch.

Following the complaint filed by the cluster head of Axis Bank, a case under sections 408 (criminal breach of trust by clerk or servant) and 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent) of the Indian Penal Code was registered, said an officer from Valiv police station.

The police said that Dubey was arrested on Thursday night for allegedly stabbing to death Yogita Vartak (35), a deputy manager of ICICI Bank, and grievously injuring cashier Shradha Devrukkar (32), who is critical.

Dubey was apprehended while he was trying to flee with gold ornaments worth Rs 3.38 crore from the bank’s locker. Dubey, who was employed at Naigaon branch of Axis Bank, was sacked with immediate effect.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Sanjaykumar Patil said, “He was working as a manager with the Axis Bank since last August. During a routine audit, the bank found that Rs 26.84 lakh was missing from the branch. Dubey was in charge of the cash and he siphoned the money over a period of time.”

According to bank officials, notes with denomination of Rs 2000, Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 are missing. The police said that they are trying to ascertain whether more people are involved in siphoning the cash.