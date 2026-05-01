Day after HC rap, protesting monk assures leaving MU campus by May 3

Buddhist monk Rajesh Balkhande alias Bhadant Vimansa, a former student of Mumbai University, who has been staging a protest at Kalina campus for months demanding aided status for the Pali department, told the Bombay High Court on Thursday that he would vacate the premises by May 3.

This came a day after the court pulled him up, saying not to turn the premises into an akhada (wrestling arena).

A bench of Justices Ravindra V Ghuge and Hiten S Venegavkar, hearing MU’s plea seeking action in the matter, noted that after the April 29 hearing, senior advocate Mihir Desai prevailed upon Balkhande and made a statement that he would be leaving the MU premises at Kalina by 5 pm on May 3.

Balkhande had been staging a sit-in protest demanding an independent building for the Pali language department, having over 400 students, along with government aid.

He had been occupying space under a tree on campus despite his PhD admission being cancelled on November 8, 2025, along with several other students for failure to complete their programmes on time.

On Wednesday, Justice Ghuge had orally warned Balkhande, “It’s a university, not your Akhada. You have no right to be there… If you are a student, behave like one. Go home and come every day for research. You cannot squat in the premises. If you (authorities) permit that, universities will be set on fire. You cannot do it.”

However, Desai clarified that the protests were non-violent and Balkhande is not a student at present.

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The bench had then sought to know if Balkhande wished to voluntarily vacate the premises, failing which it would be constrained to pass an “unpleasant” order. It had said that future demonstrations could be held at designated sites such as Azad Maidan with due permissions.

On Thursday, Balkhande’s lawyer assured that he would vacate the MU premises.

Desai told the bench that the hostel room, that was his, was now under MU’s lock and key, as his PhD programme has now been brought to an end.

The lawyer added Balkhande has some belongings in the room and the MU should facilitate opening of the room so that he can collect his belongings, take a wash, get into his alternate clothing and leave the hostel on May 3.

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Senior advocate Rafique Dada for the University claimed that Balkhande had “become a religious man” with followers coming to make obeisance and offerings to him on campus.

“Dharnas are not unknown or foreign to universities, but they are for some time. They (protesters)come, they will shout slogans and then leave. This discipline has to be maintained,” Justice Ghuge orally remarked.

The MU agreed to his request of limited access to the hostel room, after which the HC asked it to help in packing Balkhande’s belongings.

The HC posted the next hearing to May 4 for recording compliance and said that on that day it could pass an order that all allegations against each other for the purpose of the present petition are withdrawn.