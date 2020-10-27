Day after Dussehra address: BJP attacks Uddhav, says he has lost moral right to speak on Hindutva

On Sunday, Thackeray had suggested that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should be made the President of India.

The BJP on Monday attacked Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, saying he has lost the “moral right to speak on Hindutva”.

The party also questioned Thackeray’s use of language during the annual Dussehra rally on Sunday, his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and mention of RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat.

State BJP chief Chandrakant Patil said, “CM Uddhav Thackeray has tailored Hindutva to suit his politics, which is opportunistic. Therefore, he has no right to give sermons to RSS and BJP lessons on Hindutva.” At party headquarters in Mumbai, former chief minister and BJP Rajya Sabha MP Narayan Rane said, “It is Maharashtra’s misfortune to have a non-performing CM in Uddhav Thackeray. I can’t say he is a puppet CM. At least puppets dance to others’ tune…”

Referring to Shiv Sena joining hands with the Congress and NCP to form the government in Maharashtra, Rane said, “Ahead of the 2019 Assembly elections, Thackeray cited Hindutva to form an alliance with BJP. But shortly after polls, he betrayed the BJP to join hands with secular Congress and NCP. He kept Hindutva aside… Now, what right does he have to talk about Hindutva?”

On Sunday, Thackeray had suggested that RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat should be made the President of India. On other hand, he also made caustic remarks against RSS, saying they should use their “mind below black cap to understand Hindutva”.

Taking objection to the language used by Thackeray during the Dussehra rally, Rane said, “If you don’t retain decorum when speaking about PM or BJP, we will be forced to give a befitting reply…. I have been a witness to everything going on in Matoshree. I have remained silent as reverence to late Balasaheb Thackeray.”

“It’s an irony that even Shiv Sena workers and elected

members are not happy with Thackeray, who has confined himself at home since Covid-19 lockdown. Thackeray calls himself a tiger. Is he referring to a tiger in cage?” Rane said.

During his speech, the CM alleged that the BJP had tried to implicate his minister son Aaditya Thackeray in the Sushant Singh Rajput case to malign the image of party. To this, Rane said, “CM should know that CBI has not closed the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The report is not yet public. All facts will be out soon.”

He added that a minister from Maharashtra would also land in trouble. Former state minister Ashish Shelar called Thackeray’s rally as a flop show on OTT platform. “Thackeray’s Hindutva is now adulterated after he joined hands with the Congress and NCP.”

