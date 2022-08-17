scorecardresearch
Tuesday, August 16, 2022

Day after collapse kills 2, Mulund building, 1 more get demolition notice

Demolition notices were issued as both the buildings are unauthorised and do not have requisite permissions from the civic body.

By: Express News Service | Mumbai |
August 17, 2022 12:59:48 am
A part of the first floor roof of the ground plus two-storey private residential building Moti Chhaya collapsed on Monday at 7.46 pm. (Express photo)

A DAY after two senior citizens died as the first floor roof of Mulund’s Moti Chhaya building collapsed, the BMC on Wednesday issued a notice for its demolition as well as that of the neighbouring building. Demolition notices were issued as both the buildings are unauthorised and do not have requisite permissions from the civic body.

While it is the responsibility of the owner or the occupier of the building to carry out demolition after receiving a speaking order (order of demolition) from the BMC, civic authorities said it will go ahead with the demolition of both buildings from Wednesday.

On July 2, the BMC had issued notices to both the buildings under Section 351 of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888, directing the owner or the occupier to submit authorisations and permissions for the building, after receiving complaints from local residents. Over the next week, the BMC will also sweep Mulund’s Nanepada for illegal structures.

A senior civic official from T ward, which has jurisdiction over Mulund, said, “This neighbourhood has buildings erected very close to each other… like the neighbouring building to Moti Chhaya building. Both the buildings are unauthorised. Since we cannot trust the structural stability of the other building, we will initiate demolition of both.”

A part of the first floor roof of the ground plus two-storey private residential building Moti Chhaya collapsed on Monday at 7.46 pm. Devshankar Shukla (93) and Arkhiben Shukla (87) died.

A senior BMC official said, “The BMC got the collapsed building vacated yesterday but residents have left their belongings behind. To ensure that no one enters the building, we have stationed a staffer at the building.”

First published on: 17-08-2022 at 12:59:48 am

