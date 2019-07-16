Day after BYL Nair hospital ward ransacked, accused sent to judicial custody

A day after a mob assaulted three resident doctors in BYL Nair hospital following the death of their relative, one accused was sent to judicial custody on Monday.

Gajendra Jain was arrested by Agripada police and produced in court on Monday.

On Sunday evening, Jain along with other relatives ransacked the hospital ward and attacked three resident doctors, Dr Dipali Patil, Dr Moiz Vora and Dr Gaurav Gunjan, following the death of their relative Rajkishore Dixit (50).

According to Dr Patil, who was present in the ward when the incident occurred, Dixit’s family was informed about his deteriorating health and the future line of treatment during his hospitalisation. “His condition was critical since admission. He was in his last stages and prognosis was told to his wife and son,” she said.

On Sunday, the resident doctors claim Dixit himself removed the tube inserted in his trachea to create airway for breathing. Around 6.30 pm he died following which a group of 13-15 relatives reached the ward and assaulted the three doctors.

Dr R N Bharmal, dean at Nair hospital, said, “The security was present on the spot and the doctors were not seriously injured. The deputy dean accompanied the doctors to file a police complaint.”

The hospital has over 180 guards, provided by both the BMC and state government, Bharmal added. According to police, two other women accused in the case are yet to be arrested.