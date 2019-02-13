Day after BJP corporator tries to ‘kill self’ over water crisis, Sathenagar gets new pipeline, pump

A day after a BJP corporator from Sathenagar allegedly tried to commit suicide during a general body meeting of Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation (BNCMC) to protest against an acute shortage of water in her area, a new water pipeline connection and water pump were installed there on Tuesday, sources said.

On Monday, Sakharabai Bagade, who represents Bhiwandi’s Sathenagar — an uphill area mostly comprising slums and chawls — had allegedly tried to jump off the seventh floor of the municipal corporation building to while discussing the issue of persistent water crisis in the area.

“She (Bagade) was rescued by the guards deployed around the building, but had to be hospitalised as she had very high blood pressure,” BNCMC commissioner Manohar Hire said. “While having a discussion on the issue of water, she got agitated and rushed out of the room, after declaring her intentions to kill herself,” he said.

Bagade, who is still admitted at the civic hospital in Bhiwandi, was unavailable for comments.

According to her supporters, at least two written complaints by Bagade on the issue were earlier overlooked by officials.

On Tuesday, a new water pipeline connection and a new water pump were installed at Sathenagar. “We had no water for weeks. So, even though the water is available in bursts, it will be enough for us,” Kishan Rai, a resident of Sathenagar, said.

According to Hire, the work on providing Sathenagar with water had been going on for sometime.

“We have been receiving less water in Bhiwandi due to low water level in Baravi dam. The area in question is uphill and it is difficult to pump water to them, which is what leads to stoppage in supply of water. But with the new pump and water pipeline, we should be able to provide them with some amount of water,” Hire said.