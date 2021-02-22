Day after attending wedding of NCP MLA with Pawar, Bhujbal tests positive for Covid-19

Chhagan Bhujbal had attended the wedding of NCP MLA from Deolali, Saroj Ahire, who got married in Chandshi near Nashik on Sunday. (Express Photo by Yatish Bhanu/File)

A day after attending the wedding of a party MLA along with NCP chief Sharad Pawar, Maharashtra Food and Civil Supplies Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Monday said he has tested positive for coronavirus. Bhujbal is the latest amongst a number of senior NCP leaders who have tested positive for the infection in the last fortnight.

Bhujbal had attended the wedding of NCP MLA from Deolali, Saroj Ahire, who got married in Chandshi near Nashik on Sunday. While Ahire maintained that not more than 50 people were allowed entry into the marriage hall at any given point of time, Bhujbal was present at the venue along with the 80-year-old Sharad Pawar. Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Deputy Speaker of Maharashtra Assembly Narhari Jhirwal had also attended the wedding.

“I have tested positive for Covid-19. All those who came into contact with me over the past two to three days should get themselves tested,” the NCP leader tweeted on Monday. “My health is fine and there is no reason to worry. All citizens should take proper care in the backdrop of Covid-19. They should wear masks and use sanitiser regularly,” he added.

In view of the rise in Covid-19 cases in the state, the Maharashtra government has announced new coronavirus guidelines, including night curfews in various parts of the state, and also asked residents to stop large gatherings at events like weddings.

Over the last fortnight, a number of senior NCP leaders, including Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, NCP state president and Water Resources minister Jayant Patil, Food and Drugs Administration Minister Dr Rajendra Shingne and Health Minister Rajesh Tope have tested positive for Covid-19.

While many of the ministers have been touring the state in their official capacity, Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil had earlier this month visited parts of the state during the ‘Rashtravadi Parivar Samvad Yatra’, an initiative to reach out to NCP leaders and workers.