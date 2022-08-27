Day after 15-year-old found killed, police look for two friends

A day after a 15-year-old girl from Andheri was found dead in Vasai, the police were on Saturday trying to locate her male friend as well as a mutual friend of the two. The police said they have found evidence that the girl had travelled with her 21-year-old male friend and their mutual friend on Thursday. “The two persons are the main suspects in the case. The male friend is also missing and a missing report has been lodged,” said an officer.

Further, the police suspect that the girl was killed somewhere else, after which her remains were packed in a traveler’s bag and dumped in the bushes at Naigaon (East) in Vasai. The girl had left her house on Thursday morning, telling her parents that she was going to school. When she did not return, her parents approached the police and a case of kidnapping was registered. On Friday, the police received information that the remains of a minor have been found in a bag. She was identified as the missing girl, who had stab wounds in her stomach.

“She had left home wearing her school uniform but when her body was recovered, she was in some other attire. Her body was wrapped in a bedsheet. Her uniform and towels, which were used to soak her blood, were recovered from the bag,” said an officer.

The police are looking into call data records of the girl and her two friends as well as CCTV camera footage to locate the culprits.