Day 2 of light rain in Mumbai, cloudy sky forecast for 2 days

For the second consecutive day, South Mumbai recorded light rain on Wednesday. More rain is likely in the coming days as a generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rain or drizzle is forecast for the next two days for the city.

As per the seven-day forecast, Mumbai is likely to witness light rain till the end of May with thunderstorms forecast for next week on May 30 and 31.

While no rain was recorded in the eastern and western suburbs, the southern part of Mumbai recorded 2.8 mm of rain in the last 24 hours ending 8.30am on Wednesday. High relative humidity at 80 per cent was recorded at the Colaba observatory.

Rainfall recorded at the Santacruz observatory, which is taken as representative of the city, is 0.4 mm. The total rainfall recorded at the Colaba observatory from March 1 is 6.6 mm.

On May 17, 2021, when the extremely severe cyclonic storm Tauktae brushed past Maharashtra’s coast, the highest 24-hour rainfall was recorded in the city in May at 230.3 mm.

Following the rain, the minimum temperature recorded on Wednesday was two degrees below normal in the island city. At the India Meteorological Department (IMD)’s Colaba observatory, the night or minimum temperature recorded was 27.5 degrees Celsius.

At the Santacruz observatory, the minimum temperature was 28.9 degrees Celsius. The day temperature at the Santacruz observatory was also a degree above normal at 34.5 degrees C.

With light rains and northwesterly wind, Mumbai’s air quality improved on Wednesday.

The Air Quality Index (AQI) on Wednesday was 67, which falls in the satisfactory category, and is forecast to remain in the satisfactory category.

“AQI of Mumbai indicates ‘satisfactory’ and is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ for the next two days,” said the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research.