Metro lines 2A and 7 recorded a footfall of over one lakh on Saturday, the second day of starting commercial operations.

As per Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited, an undertaking of MMRDA, the two lines recorded over 1.1 lakh ridership till 8 pm.

Tickets for lines 2A and 7 are fixed at Rs 10 for every 3 km. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had flagged off Phase 2 of the two lines on Saturday. ENS