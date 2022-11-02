Day 1: 185 fined in Mumbai for not wearing rear seat belts

Written by Sohum Shah & Aditya Poonia

The Mumbai Traffic Police on Tuesday collected a fine of Rs 200 each from at least 185 car passengers in city for not wearing rear seat belts. On October 14, the traffic police had issued an order saying wearing seat belts in rear seats will be compulsory from November 1, and car passengers caught violating the rule will

be fined.

Traffic police said that many car passengers are still not aware of the rule and for the next 10 days, their focus will be less on collecting fines and more on creating awareness among passengers about the benefits of seat belts in rear seats.

Read in Explained | How not wearing a seat belt can kill — and why people still refuse to wear them

Additional Commissioner of Police, Traffic, Mahesh Patil said they have planned on creating awareness, and motorists, car passengers and traffic divisions across Mumbai have been asked to take suitable measures to apprise them before a major crackdown begins in 10 days.

However, taxi unions have opposed the move and requested more time from traffic police. When asked about the firm opposition by taxi unions, Patil said, “Only taxis with seat belts installed by car manufacturing companies will be fined. There will be no action against taxis that don’t have seat belts.” However, taxi unions have been asked to urge all their members to install seat belts in rear seats at the earliest.

Traffic police have also said that in taxis that already have seat belts in the rear seat, they may fine passengers if they are found not wearing seat belts. Taxi drivers should also insist that all passengers wear them, said police.

Thane Traffic Police conducted an investigation on Thane-Mumbai Eastern Express High on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi) Thane Traffic Police conducted an investigation on Thane-Mumbai Eastern Express High on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Deepak Joshi)

Advertisement

A L Quadros, general secretary of Mumbai Taximen’s Union, said they can’t force their passengers to wear a seat belt. “New taxis already have the seat belt, old ones will get it installed,” he said.

However, across Colaba on Tuesday, passengers inside taxis and other cars could be seen ignoring the rule and not wearing seat belts in rear seats.

At the D N Nagar traffic chowki in Andheri, an officer said they have received instructions to not fine citizens for the seat belt law for another 10 days. He also said that earlier, the seat belt law was only for the driver and co-passenger. Now, even if there are three passengers in the back, all of them are expected to wear seat belts.