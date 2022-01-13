Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew moved from US to Pakistan as India sought his custody: Mumbai Police

The Mumbai police Thursday said that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s nephew jailed in the US in 2015 had moved to Pakistan in September 2018, around the time when India was trying to get him back to the country.

After news started doing the rounds that India had lost its attempt to get the nephew, Sohail Kaskar, who has cases against him in Mumbai, deported home, the Crime Branch confirmed the development.

Police said a central agency had also confirmed from an intercepted call that Sohail was in Pakistan.

“It is true that Sohail is currently in Pakistan. After his term in a US prison came to an end, India had tried to get him to the country. However, eventually he managed to get to Pakistan via Dubai in September 2018, where he has been ever since,” a senior Mumbai Police officer told The Indian Express.

Sohail and his aide Danish Ali came on US agencies’ radar in 2014 while trying to smuggle heroin from Pakistan to the US. Eventually, the duo were arrested in Spain and handed over to the Federal Bureau of Investigation of the US.

Later the Mumbai police sought the custody of Danish Ali and Sohail. A team from the Mumbai Crime Branch managed to get the custody of Danish Ali and got him brought back to the country. Sohail had contested India’s demands for deportation. He is the son of Dawood’s sister Noora Ibrahim, who died of kidney failure in 2010.