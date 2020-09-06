Man claiming to be from Dawood Ibrahim’s gang calls up Uddhav Thackeray’s residence

The call has put the state police force on high alert and the CM’s security has been beefed up. (File)

A man claiming to be from underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s gang Sunday called up Matoshree, the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The call has put the state police force on high alert and the CM’s security has been beefed up.

Shiv Sena leader and Transport Minister Anil Parab told reporters the caller said he ‘wanted to speak to the CM’, but, contrary to some media reports, did not threaten to blow up Matoshree.

“There was an anonymous call at Matoshree. The caller said he is from the Dawood gang and that he wanted to speak to the Chief Minister. This is the primary information. The caller did not threaten to blow up Matoshree. We have informed the police about the phone call.”

Parab said the police are probing if the caller was actually connected to Dawood Ibrahim. “The police are investigating who was the caller, why did he call and whether he is really connected with the Dawood gang. The government will not let the person go scot-free.However, so far, no one had dared to make threats against Matoshree,” Parab told the media.

The minister said that the government will ensure adequate security to the Chief Minister. “The police department will take appropriate measures about the CM’s security. His security is anyway reviewed from time to time, and before the start of the Assembly session. The CM has been provided adequate security, which will continue further,” Parab added.

The state cabinet, meanwhile, expressed concern over the call and condemned it strongly. Terming it a “very serious case”, the cabinet said the Union government should take immediate note of it and should find out who are the people behind it. Strict punishment should be given to them, said a statement from the Chief Minister’s Office. The statement added that Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said the crime branch was conducting a thorough probe into the incident.

