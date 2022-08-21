scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 21, 2022

Dawood Ibrahim’s brother Kaskar hospitalised in Mumbai after chest pain complaint

Kaskar was rushed to the hospital on Saturday from the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai and is undergoing treatment in the medical facility's cardiac department, the official said.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case. (File)

Fugitive gangster Dawood Ibrahim’s jailed brother Iqbal Kaskar was admitted to the government-run J J Hospital in Mumbai after complaint of chest pain, an official said on Sunday.

The Enforcement Directorate had arrested Kaskar in February this year in connection with a money laundering case.

The ED had taken him in custody from the Taloja jail where he was lodged in connection with multiple extortion cases registered against him. He had later been remanded in judicial custody.

First published on: 21-08-2022 at 12:10:36 pm
