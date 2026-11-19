Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has started demolishing the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, also famously known as Dawood Ibrahim’s den during his rise in the Mumbai underworld, in the Bhendi Bazaar area, amid heavy police deployment at the site.

The civic body had scheduled the demolition of the Musafirkhana building for Wednesday, November 18, citing the building’s ‘dangerous and dilapidated’ state. The move was, however, delayed after locals opposed it, citing short notice by the civic authorities.

While the rest of the structure was vacated, the functioning prayer hall remained the point of contention between the BMC and the locals. Senior officials from the civic body told The Indian Express that the structure, sans the prayer hall, will be demolished in a day-long drive.