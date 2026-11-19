Nayonika Bose is a Senior Correspondent with The Indian Express’ Mumbai bureau. While in the early s... Read More
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Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), has started demolishing the Haji Ismail Haji Habib Musafirkhana, also famously known as Dawood Ibrahim’s den during his rise in the Mumbai underworld, in the Bhendi Bazaar area, amid heavy police deployment at the site.
The civic body had scheduled the demolition of the Musafirkhana building for Wednesday, November 18, citing the building’s ‘dangerous and dilapidated’ state. The move was, however, delayed after locals opposed it, citing short notice by the civic authorities.
While the rest of the structure was vacated, the functioning prayer hall remained the point of contention between the BMC and the locals. Senior officials from the civic body told The Indian Express that the structure, sans the prayer hall, will be demolished in a day-long drive.
As locals protested the razing of the Musafirkhana building, the BMC convened a meeting on Wednesday with local residents and prayer hall occupants and assured them that the hall would be kept as it is. “We assured the locals that only the main building structure will be demolished, while the prayer hall on the ground floor will be kept as it is,” a senior official from C ward official told Express.
To carry out the drive, the BMC has deployed 40 labourers, pressed four JCBs, two cranes, and other machinery. “The entire building is in a dilapidated state, including the prayer hall on the ground floor. To ensure the safety of the hall, the building is being pulled down slowly and with all safety precautions. We are aiming to complete the demolition by this evening,” an official said.
The Musafirkhana Trust had earlier sold the property to Saifee Burhani Upliftment Trust (SBUT) to undertake the redevelopment of Bhendi Bazaar in South Mumbai. The building, which falls within the Bhendi Bazaar cluster redevelopment project, also interferes with a proposed internal road, obstructing its widening.
The BMC had also classified it as ‘dangerous and dilapidated’. It later issued a notice to it and directed the demolition work within the said time. The work, however, couldn’t be carried out due to opposition from the residents.
On Wednesday, when the civic body was scheduled to carry out the work, AIMIM leader Waris Pathan addressed the people who had gathered at the site and said that legal efforts were being made to seek relief against the notice.